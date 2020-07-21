Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

ONB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Daniel S. Hermann acquired 20,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2,407.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

