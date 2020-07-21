OceanaGold Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Cormark increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.88.

OGC opened at C$3.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.43. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.25.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$185.53 million for the quarter.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

