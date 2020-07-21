Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 778.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 65,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 28,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

