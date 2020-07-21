Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,563.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,453.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,366.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,569.85.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

