Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 127 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

NYSE ABBV opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

