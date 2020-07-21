Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Holdings Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE NUS opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.