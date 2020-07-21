Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norma Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.92 ($31.37).

ETR NOEJ opened at €25.56 ($28.72) on Friday. Norma Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a fifty-two week high of €42.06 ($47.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.60. The stock has a market cap of $814.40 million and a P/E ratio of 16.26.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

