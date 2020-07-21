NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by CICC Research

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by equities researchers at CICC Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.30 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. NIO has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 88.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 132,148 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

