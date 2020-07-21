New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.91.

NYCB opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 48,379 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

