New Residential Investment (NRZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect New Residential Investment to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect New Residential Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

