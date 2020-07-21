NetGear (NTGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $229.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NetGear to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTGR opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. NetGear has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other NetGear news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $53,566.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,308.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $91,160.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock worth $493,125 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

