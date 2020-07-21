Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $575.00 at BofA Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by BofA Securities from $625.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $478.74.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $502.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.