Nepsis Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

