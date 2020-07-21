Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to “Buy”

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,055 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in Ciena by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

