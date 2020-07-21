Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Advanced Photonix Company Profile

Advanced Photonix, Inc (API) is engaged in the development and manufacture of optoelectronic devices and sub-systems and systems. The Company serves a range of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a range of industries. API supports its customers from the initial concept and design phase of the product, through testing to full-scale production.

