National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 990 at Sanford C. Bernstein

National Grid (LON:NG) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,080 ($13.29) to GBX 990 ($12.18) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.20) to GBX 940 ($11.57) in a report on Friday. HSBC set a GBX 1,065 ($13.11) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,000 ($12.31) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,002.08 ($12.33).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 896.20 ($11.03) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 926.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 945.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. This represents a yield of 3.36%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.99%.

In other National Grid news, insider Andrew Agg acquired 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 881 ($10.84) per share, with a total value of £139,145.14 ($171,234.48). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,837 shares of company stock worth $13,953,989.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

