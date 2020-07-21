Morgan Stanley Trims Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Target Price to $34.00

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts predict that Vistra Energy will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.