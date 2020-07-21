Morgan Stanley Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $96.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 32,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

