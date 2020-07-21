Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

