Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Argus

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $51.86 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

