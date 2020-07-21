Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MS. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.76.

NYSE MS opened at $51.86 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

