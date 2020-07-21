Morgan Stanley Increases Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target to $59.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XEL. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.