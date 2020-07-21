Morgan Stanley Increases Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $28.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth $24,915,000. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1,146.5% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 413,900 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 321,655 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,945,000 after acquiring an additional 233,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter worth $2,692,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

