Morgan Stanley Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

MS opened at $51.86 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

