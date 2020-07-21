Morgan Stanley Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $68.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 508.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 770,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $38,003,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $16,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 49.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,781 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $9,492,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.