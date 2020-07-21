Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Advanced Photonix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Advanced Photonix Company Profile
