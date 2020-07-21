Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.