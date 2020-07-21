Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -269.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

