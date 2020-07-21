Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Trims Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $7,955,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

