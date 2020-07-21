Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $311.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.80 and a 200-day moving average of $291.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.60.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

