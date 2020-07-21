Microsoft (MSFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Microsoft to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,604.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.83.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

