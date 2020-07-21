MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 44 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.44. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

