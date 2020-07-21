Meta Financial Group (CASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.73 million. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.