Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

MRK stock opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

