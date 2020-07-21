Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Lynch & Associates IN’s 9th Largest Position

Lynch & Associates IN cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

