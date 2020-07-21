Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) versus CIT Group (NASDAQ:CIT) Critical Survey

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercantil Bank and CIT Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantil Bank $370.08 million 1.58 $51.33 million $1.24 11.17 CIT Group $3.29 billion 0.56 $529.90 million $5.06 3.73

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantil Bank. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantil Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mercantil Bank has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mercantil Bank and CIT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantil Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00 CIT Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Mercantil Bank currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.15%. CIT Group has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 88.91%. Given CIT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Mercantil Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantil Bank and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantil Bank 11.26% 5.22% 0.54% CIT Group -6.87% 2.77% 0.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.7% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CIT Group beats Mercantil Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit. As of March 21, 2019, it operated 23 banking centers comprising 15 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses. The Consumer Banking segment provides deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

