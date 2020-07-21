Melrose Industries’ (MRO) Equal weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Melrose Industries to a neutral rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.78) price objective (up previously from GBX 117 ($1.44)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 172.50 ($2.12).

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 116.75 ($1.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of -89.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.57. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.40 ($3.81).

In related news, insider Liz Hewitt acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £20,010 ($24,624.66). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £14,280 ($17,573.22).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

