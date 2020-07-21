Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,602 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

