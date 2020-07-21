Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after purchasing an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.85. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

