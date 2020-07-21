Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

