McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

