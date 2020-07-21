McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.