McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $358,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in CVS Health by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

