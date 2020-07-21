McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,442 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

