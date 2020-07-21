McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Invests $261,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $277.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.69.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.91.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

