McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Invests $231,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,302,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,170,000 after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,516,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $149,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

MAA opened at $110.02 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

