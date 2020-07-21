McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $170,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4,371.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,950,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,771,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,836,000 after buying an additional 2,800,584 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after buying an additional 2,384,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,469,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,064,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

