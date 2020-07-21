McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.