McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) PT Raised to $2.00

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MUX. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.66 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 112.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 53,837 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 695.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 284,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

