Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.31.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.